Roles We'll Never Play outdoor musical concert casting announced

Casting has been announced for the upcoming Roles We'll Never Play concert as part of the Turbine Theatre's outdoor summer season.

Running for one night only, the concert will see musical performers take on parts they'd never conventionally be able to perform in actual shows. The series has been running for a number of years, with shows at venues including the Union Theatre.

Appearing in the one-off concert on 13 September will be Natalie paris, Tom Duern, Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky, Rodney Vubya, Lauren Byrne, Bernadette Bangura, Luke Bayer, Idriss Kargbo, Courtney Bowman, Michael Mather, Matthew Croke, Kelly Agbowu, Elander Moore, Eve Norris and Pearce Barron.

The Thameside season, adjacent to Battersea Power Station, also features a new concert production of Hair, a return for the Barricade Boys and a staging of new musical Catfish. You can find out more here.