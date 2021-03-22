Rodgers and Hammerstein pop album to be released with Jeremy Jordan and Ariana DeBose

A new pop album based on the works of Rodgers and Hammerstein will be released this week.

Featuring the likes of Ashley Park, Ariana Debose and Jeremy Jordan, the album will re-imagine the works of the legendary musical writing duo with an infusion of pop.

Styles will include pop and rock to R&B and country, with the 15-track album featuring a variety of Broadway stars (many of whom have also made it to the UK).

You can have a listen to DeBose singing "Shall We Dance" here:

The album will be released on Friday. It is produced by Concord Theatricals (Dana Siegel, Haydyn Meythaler and Kinsley Suer). It was mixed and mastered by Seth Presant and Paul Blakemore.





The track list is as follows:

- "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" – performed by Jeremy Jordan

- "Shall We Dance?" – performed by Ariana DeBose

- "Some Enchanted Evening" – performed by Andy Mientus

- "It Feels Good" – performed by Lilli Cooper

- "Something Wonderful" – performed by Gavin Creel

- "Lonely Room" – performed by Rebecca Naomi Jones

- "This Nearly Was Mine" – performed by Ryan McCartan

- "The Next Ten Minutes Ago" – performed by Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes

A mashup of Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Ten Minutes Ago" and Jason Robert Brown's "The Next Ten Minutes" from The Last Five Years

- "The Surrey with the Fringe on Top" – performed by Ali Stroker

- "Younger Than Springtime" – performed by Derek Klena

- "Something Good" – performed by Katrina Lenk

- "We Kiss in a Shadow" – performed by Jelani Alladin & Matt Doyle

- "Do I Love You Because You're Beautiful?" – performed by Santino Fontana

- "Do-Re-Mi" – performed by Ashley Park

- "The Sweetest Sounds" – performed by Kyle Selig