South Pacific – first look production images released

Exclusive: Production shots have been released for Rodgers and Hammerstein's South Pacific ahead of its London run at Sadler's Wells, which begins tomorrow evening.

Produced by Jamie Wilson, Jonathan Church Theatre Productions and Gavin Kalin, the much-loved musical will play its final performance at Sadler's Wells on 28 August before heading to Dublin, Newcastle, Birmingham, Glasgow, Cardiff, Nottingham, Edinburgh, Leeds and Canterbury.

It received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage last summer, when it opened at Chichester Festival Theatre.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's award-winning piece contains such well-known songs as "Some Enchanted Evening" and "I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair". It is set on an archipelago in the South Pacific Ocean during the Second World War.









The cast is led by Gina Beck (as Ensign Nellie Forbush), Julian Ovenden (as Emile de Becque), Rob Houchen (as Lieutenant Joseph Cable), Joanna Ampil (as Bloody Mary), Sera Maehara (as Liat), David Birrell (as Captain George Brackett), Stephen John Davis (as Commander William Harbison), Antoine Murray-Straughan (as Stewpot), Charlie Waddell (as Professor), Olly Christopher (as Sergeant Johnson) and Douggie McMeekin (as Luther Billis, with Pierce Rogan playing the role at certain performances).

The company is completed by Iroy Abesamis, Feline Andersson, Charlotte Coggin, Annabel Edwards, Leslie Garcia Bowman, Sergio Giacomelli, Ellie Jane Grant, Josh Kiernan, Matthew Maddison, Rachel Jayne Picar, Kate Playdon, George Renshaw, Pierce Rogan, Charlotte Scott, Trezel Sergeant, Nikhil Singh Rai, James Wilkinson-Jones and Eleanor Wainwright.

The production is directed by Daniel Evans, with set and costume design by Peter McKintosh, and choreography and movement direction by Ann Yee. The musical supervisor is Nigel Lilley, musical director is Cat Beveridge and new orchestrations are by David Cullen, with original Broadway orchestration by Robert Russell Bennett.

The lighting designer is Howard Harrison, sound designer is Paul Groothuis, video designer is Gillian Tan, additional arrangements and "Happy Talk orchestration" are by Theo Jamieson, casting director is Charlotte Sutton CDG and additional children's casting by Verity Naughton.

Tickets for the London and Birmingham performances are on sale below.





Gina Beck and the company of South Pacific

© Johan Persson

Gina Beck and Julian Ovenden

© Johan Persson

Joanna Ampil and Rob Houchen

© Johan Persson

Gina Beck

© Johan Persson

Julian Ovenden

© Johan Persson

Sera Maehara

© Johan Persson

Rob Houchen and Gina Beck

© Johan Persson