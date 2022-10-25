Rob Madge celebrates the West End opening of My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?)

Guests flocked to the Garrick Theatre on Sunday night to celebrate the West End opening of My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?).

First seen at the Turbine Theatre in 2021, the WhatsOnStage Award-winning piece is an autobiographical tale based on Madge's childhood and their attempts to stage a Disney parade.

The piece received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage when it first ran at the Turbine, being described as "a gorgeous celebration of what it's like to grow up queer with a supportive family – something that needs to be seen more on stage."

It is directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet), and features composition by Pippa Cleary, orchestration by Simon Nathan, mixing by Chris Fry, design by Ryan Dawson Laight, projection by George Reeve, video engineering by Neil McDowell Smith and associate sound design by Anna Short.

The show runs at the Garrick Theatre until 6 November, with tickets on sale below.

Rob Madge (centre left) their parents and producer Paul Taylor-Mills (far right)

© Danny Kaan

Omari Douglas

© Danny Kaan

Hannah Lowther

© Danny Kaan