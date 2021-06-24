Rob Madge's My Son's A Queer extends run at the Turbine Theatre

Rob Madge's sell-out debut play My Son's A Queer, But What Can You Do? has extended its Turbine Theatre run.

Madge's piece charts their early life, being described as "celebrating the joy and chaos of raising a queer child", while delving into an archive of home videos.

Directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet, Rent) it will now run until 17 July.

Composition is by Pippa Cleary with orchestration by Simon Nathan, mixing by Chris Fry, design by Ryan Dawson Laight, projection design by George Reeve, lighting by Jai Morjaira and sound by Tingyang Dong.

Tickets are on sale now.