Watch the Rent 20th anniversary cast reunite to celebrate the NHS with special performance

The 20th-anniversary cast of Rent, who performed together in 2016 and 2017, reunited online for a special tribute to the NHS.

Every single cast member of the production returned for a rendition of "Seasons of Love" from the show, as the lockdown of UK theatres continues.

The video is raising funds for the NHS and the arts charity Acting for Others. Both are accepting donations via the relevant links.

Appearing in the video are Billy Cullum, Bobbie Little, Christina Modestou, Harrison Clark, Javar Parker, Jenny O'Leary, Jordan Laviniere, Joshua Dever, Katie Bradley, Kevin Yates, Layton Williams, Lucie Jones, Oliver Bingham, Philippa Stefani, Raffaella Covino, Ross Hunter, Ryan O'Gorman and Shanay Holmes

Larson's musical won four Tony awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Best Drama in 1996. It ran on Broadway for 12 years and was adapted into a film in 2005.





Watch the video below: