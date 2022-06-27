Rehab The Musical – watch the "Letters Goodbye" music video

Exclusive: Check out the new music video for the upcoming production of Rehab The Musical.

Set in 1999, the piece follows Kid Pop, a 26-year-old pop star who is faced with the choice of a six-week jail sentence or a trip to rehab after being caught red-handed in a drug-fuelled tabloid sting.

The cast includes Keith Allen (The Homecoming), John Barr (Batboy The Musical), Jonny Labey (Strictly Ballroom) and Gloria Onitiri (Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella).

Featuring a score by Grant Black and Murray Lachlan Young and a book by Elliot Davis, Rehab The Musical will run at The Playground Theatre in London from 1 September to 17 September 2022.

With director and choreographer Gary Lloyd at the helm, the creative team also includes musical supervisor and arranger Simon Lee, set and lighting designer Andrew Exeter, sound designer Chris Whybrow and casting director Debbie O'Brien.

It is produced by Clive Black, with Don Black serving as co-producer, Jane Savidge as associate producer and Jayne Meegan as assistant producer. General management is provided by Smart Entertainment.

Check out the video for musical number "Letters Goodbye" below:

The music video is produced and directed by Oliver Weait, with illustrations and animation by Victoria Hoover and Tom Orr as director of photography.