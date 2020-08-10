Regent's Park Open Air Theatre releases new Theatre Support Fund mask

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre has teamed up with the Theatre Support Fund to release a special version of "The Show Must Go On" mask.

Featuring the north London's theatre's logo, the mask's release coincides with the venue's reopening at the end of this week for a special concert version of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Timothy Sheader, artistic director of Regent's Park Open Air Theatre said today: "As our industry continues to be faced with an uncertain future, the Theatre Support Fund+ is critical to support those whose livelihoods are under threat. Whilst we at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre have found a way to re-open this summer, a 70 per cent reduction in our capacity to allow for social distancing does not offer a long-term solution. We are therefore proud to support the Theatre Support Fund by selling their face coverings and to highlight their essential work".

The Regent's Park mask design



The masks will be available either at the venue or on the Theatre Support Fund's website.

Thus far, the fund has raised over £250,000 for a variety of theatre charities helping those in need while the pandemic continues.