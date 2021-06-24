Regent's Park Open Air Theatre reopens with Romeo and Juliet

Romeo and Juliet has celebrated its opening night at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.

Shadee Yaghoubi (Abra), Marc Zayat (Balthasar), Sarah Hoare (Gregora & Apothacary) and Priyank Morjaria (Sampson)

© David Jensen

Leading the tragedy are Isabel Adomakoh Young (Juliet) and Joel MacCormack (Romeo). Joining them are Cavan Clarke (Mercutio), Emma Cunniffe (Nurse), Peter Hamilton Dyer (Friar Lawrence) and Michelle Fox (Tybalt).

Peter Hamilton Dyer (Friar Lawrence), Emma Cunniffe (Nurse) and Irvine Iqbal (Prince Escalus)

© David Jensen

Also in the cast are Aretha Ayeh (Benvolia), Ellie Beavan (Lady Capulet), Tom Claxton (Peter), Ryan Ellsworth (Lord Montague), Andrew French (Lord Capulet), Sarah Hoare (Gregora/Apothacary), Irvine Iqbal (Prince Escalus), Richard Leeming (Paris), Priyank Morjaria (Sampson), Louise Mai Newberry (Lady Montague), Shadee Yaghoubi (Abraham) and Marc Zayat (Balthasar).

WhatsOnStage gave the show a four-star review, with Alun Hood saying it is "a version that gets to the bruised heart of Shakespeare's text with a refreshing urgency and, for a play that features so much death, vitality."

Michelle Fox (Tybalt)

© David Jensen

On the creative team are Ciaran Bagnall (lighting designer), Christian Bravo (creative team associate – sound), Stuart Burt (casting director), Naomi Dawson (designer), Catja Hamilton (creative team associate – lighting), Barbara Houseman (season associate director/voice and text director), Fiona Kennedy (creative team associate – voice), Ingrid Mackinnon (movement director), Kev McCurdy (fight director), Darcel Osei (creative team associate – movement), Jon Pashley (associate director), Annelie Powell (casting director), Kimberley Sykes (director) and Giles Thomas (sound designer and composer).

sabel Adomakoh Young (Juliet), Joel MacCormack (Romeo) and director Kimberley Sykes

© David Jensen

Social distancing is in place for the piece, with temperature checks and capped capacity used to mitigate risk.

Isabel Adomakoh Young (Juliet) and Joel MacCormack (Romeo)

© David Jensen

Cavan Clarke (Mercutio) and Aretha Ayeh (Benvolia)

© David Jensen