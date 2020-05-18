Audiences have been recreating show posters for the National Theatre
The creative talents of those in lockdown know no bounds!
Theatre fans from across the UK have been recreating famous show posters while in lockdown.
As part of the #NTPosterChallenge, audiences have been making their own images at home, using whatever they have to hand. We've picked out some of our favourites below – with some marvellously inventive versions of classic production pics!
I made this for the #NTPosterChallenge because ironically I am unemployed and have lots of spare time. @NationalTheatre pic.twitter.com/AS2C5ZJcQw— lorna rose (@lornlornlors) May 15, 2020
Hamlet (2020) by Liz #NTPosterChallenge pic.twitter.com/wa0lDjQNhs— National Theatre (@NationalTheatre) May 15, 2020
#NTPosterChallenge - me! @NationalTheatre Saint Joan (2016) pic.twitter.com/6msrX4w9BA— Hannah Simpson (@hsimpson100) May 17, 2020
The History Boys (Girls??) #NTPosterChallenge @NationalTheatre pic.twitter.com/vfHFqUfbjQ— Lola (@alaspoorlola) May 15, 2020
I can't stop - im addicted, apologies @omar_elerian & Arinze the exercise ball was much smaller than I had hoped! #NTPosterChallenge pic.twitter.com/fD6T1eRYIB— Anoushka Warden (@AnoushkaWarden) May 16, 2020
Simon Russell Beale stars in The Tragedy of King Richard: The Second Breakfast Biscuit.@AlmeidaTheatre @NTLive #NTPosterChallenge https://t.co/wyS5csY75x— National Theatre (@NationalTheatre) May 15, 2020
Here's my take on Network, including an attempt at nailing that iconic frown. #NTPosterChallenge https://t.co/t8NBtwc3K1 pic.twitter.com/Sdg5GN8j1h— Liam O'Dell (@LiamODellUK) May 16, 2020
Follies (2017) by Louise #NTPosterChallenge pic.twitter.com/lQEvTVWil1— National Theatre (@NationalTheatre) May 15, 2020
Mr Wilson has been exploring the duality of his being during lockdown. #NTPosterChallenge @RodingValleyHS pic.twitter.com/JvvDpybFIu— RodingValleyDrama (@RodingDrama) May 18, 2020
An Octoroon (2018) @OrangeTreeThtr by Ese #NTPosterChallenge pic.twitter.com/cp4wbnzXQX— National Theatre (@NationalTheatre) May 15, 2020
#NTPosterChallenge @royalcourt @debrisstevenson https://t.co/TKUTUbHLqM pic.twitter.com/wMv4GqqYJQ— Anoushka Warden (@AnoushkaWarden) May 15, 2020
#NTPosterChallenge Hedda Gabler @NTLive pic.twitter.com/DAvXAnbHVL— Sabrina Senior (@sabrinacsenior) May 16, 2020