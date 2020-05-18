Audiences have been recreating show posters for the National Theatre

Theatre fans from across the UK have been recreating famous show posters while in lockdown.

As part of the #NTPosterChallenge, audiences have been making their own images at home, using whatever they have to hand. We've picked out some of our favourites below – with some marvellously inventive versions of classic production pics!

I made this for the #NTPosterChallenge because ironically I am unemployed and have lots of spare time. @NationalTheatre pic.twitter.com/AS2C5ZJcQw — lorna rose (@lornlornlors) May 15, 2020

I can't stop - im addicted, apologies @omar_elerian & Arinze the exercise ball was much smaller than I had hoped! #NTPosterChallenge pic.twitter.com/fD6T1eRYIB — Anoushka Warden (@AnoushkaWarden) May 16, 2020

Simon Russell Beale stars in The Tragedy of King Richard: The Second Breakfast Biscuit.@AlmeidaTheatre @NTLive #NTPosterChallenge https://t.co/wyS5csY75x — National Theatre (@NationalTheatre) May 15, 2020

Here's my take on Network, including an attempt at nailing that iconic frown. #NTPosterChallenge https://t.co/t8NBtwc3K1 pic.twitter.com/Sdg5GN8j1h — Liam O'Dell (@LiamODellUK) May 16, 2020