WhatsOnStage Logo
Home link
Photos

Audiences have been recreating show posters for the National Theatre

The creative talents of those in lockdown know no bounds!

National Theatre
© Philip Vile

Theatre fans from across the UK have been recreating famous show posters while in lockdown.

As part of the #NTPosterChallenge, audiences have been making their own images at home, using whatever they have to hand. We've picked out some of our favourites below – with some marvellously inventive versions of classic production pics!

Loading...
Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...