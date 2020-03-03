Rare Earth Mettle Royal Court world premiere to include Arthur Darvill, Golda Rosheuvel and Genevieve O'Reilly

The cast for the world premiere of Rare Earth Mettle will include Racheal Ofori, Genevieve O'Reilly, Golda Rosheuvel and Arthur Darvill.

Royal Court associate director Hamish Pirie will direct the Al Smith play. The full cast also includes Carlo Albán, Ashleigh Castro, Marcello Cruz, Lesley Lemon, Giselle Martinez and Rick Warden.

The show centres around a British doctor – with a radical plan to save the NHS – and a Silicon Valley billionaire – with a radical plan to halt climate change – as they meet outside an abandoned train on a salt flat in Bolivia,. inhabited by resident Kimsa and his daughter.

With set design by Moi Tran, lighting design is by Lee Curran, composition by Pablo Drexler, sound design by Helen Atkinson, movement direction by Yami Löfvenberg, dialect coaching by Kara Tsiaperas and assistant direction by Camila Ymay González.

The show will run at the Royal Court from 2 to 25 April, with a press night on 8 April.