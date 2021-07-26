Ramin Karimloo, Lucy St Louis and Bradley Jaden to star in Camelot revival at The London Palladium

Hit musical Camelot will be staged at The London Palladium early next year.

Starring Ramin Karimloo, Bradley Jaden and Lucy St Louis, the staging of Lerner and Loewe's Camelot will take place for one night only and feature a full orchestra performing hit tunes such as "I Loved You Once in Silence" and "Camelot".

Karimloo said today: "This is going to be a very exciting production and the fact it is for one exclusive night only makes it even more special.

"To perform as the majestic King Arthur and be joined by Lucy St Louis as Guenevere and Bradley Jaden as Lancelot will make this an absolutely stunning show and I can't wait."

The show, which depicts one of the most famous love triangles in literary history, runs on 6 February 2022, co-produced by Cuffe and Taylor and Lambert Jackson.

Further cast and creative team are to be revealed by the production.

Tickets go on sale on 30 July.