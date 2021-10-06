Ramin Karimloo and Jane Lynch join Broadway's Funny Girl revival with Beanie Feldstein

Further details have been revealed for the upcoming Broadway revival of Funny Girl.

Ramin Karimloo and Jane Lynch will join the previously revealed Beanie Feldstein in the show, which is directed by Michael Mayer with choreography by Ellenore Scott, tap by Ayodele Casel and scenic design by David Zinn. Harvey Fierstein of Kinky Boots fame will supply a revised book. The show has music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill and a book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart.

Karimloo will play Nick Arnstein, with Lynch as Rosie Brice. Jared Grimes will be taking on the role of Eddie Ryan, with further cast and creatives to be revealed.

Karimloo said: "I'm very excited to be joining Funny Girl's return to Broadway. I've been waiting 2 years to sink my teeth into Nicky Arnstein and get into the room with Michael Mayer, the creative team and cast, led by the exceptional Beanie Feldstein. Cannot wait."

Lynch added: "I grew up to the Broadway cast album of Funny Girl. My mother and I knew every breath of that record and would sing it together at the top of our lungs. I am thrilled beyond words to be playing Fanny's mother on Broadway. And somewhere in Heaven my Mom is asking, ‘Who taught her everything she knows?'"

Performances begin on 26 March 2022 at the August Wilson Theatre, with tickets on sale on Friday. Sonia Friedman, Scott Landis and David Babani produce the piece, which will be a new production.

For us UK-based mortals: If you want to see Karimloo performing before he hops over to Broadway, he's starring in Sunset Boulevard at the Royal Albert Hall, plus leading the cast of Rumi, a new musical, which has its world premiere at the London Coliseum.