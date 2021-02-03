Ralph Fiennes and Simon Stone discuss new film The Dig

The Dig has been released as a film and via Netflix, with the plot following one of the most famous archaeological experiences in British history – the discovery an an Anglo-Saxon burial ship in Suffolk. It is based on the novel by John Preston.

The piece comes with a wad of theatre clout – the screenplay is written by Moira Buffini (Handbagged) and is directed by Simon Stone (responsible for the award-winning revival of Yerma at the Young Vic with Billie Piper).

Appearing in the cast are Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes, along with Lily James, Johnny Flynn, Ben Chaplin, Ken Stott and Monica Dolan.

We sat down with Fiennes and Stone to discuss the film:

You can watch it now on Netflix.