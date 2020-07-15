Quiz: Can you work out which of these venues has the larger capacity?
We've picked out a raft of theatres to test your stagey knowledge!
When it comes to theatre capacities, it's fair to say that size really doesn't matter much – some of the best stagey experiences can be in the most intimate of settings.
But we want to know how well you know venue sizes! We've created something akin to theatre Play Your Cards Right – you have to guess whether each of the successive venues is larger or smaller.
Loading...