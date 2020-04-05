Quiz: Can you work out these theatre anagrams?

The Olivier Awards were meant to be tonight, and while they've now been moved to later in the year, we wanted to mark the occasion!

There will be a special TV and radio programme, hosted by Jason Manford, tonight at 10.15pm to celebrate the Awards' greatest moments from the last decade, featuring speeches, performances and more from the likes of Dreamgirls, Hamilton, The Book Of Mormon, The Lion King and the Matilda The Musical. A special programme will be broadcast on Magic Radio.

The Olivier Awards have said that "the winners will be revealed in a special ceremony and event – also broadcast on ITV and Magic Radio – which depending on government medical advice is likely to be held in the Autumn". Nominees were announced at the start of the month.