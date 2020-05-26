Quarantine Quiz: The Lion King's Shaun Escoffery gives us the lowdown from lockdown

It's a rubbish time for those locked down and theatres shut. But we wanted to find out what stars, producers and creatives are getting up to while cooped up in their own homes!

Our next interviewee is Shaun Escoffery, who plays Mufasa in The Lion King.





1) Who are you locked down with?

My wife and daughter.





2) What are you missing most during lockdown?

My family and close friends, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, gigs and going out for food!





3) What's your default Pick-Me-Up show tune?

"Happy" by Pharrell Williams – always gets me in a good mood.





4) Favourite box-set binge?

I binged watched Breaking Bad in DAYS I was addicted.





5) What's the When-I-Get-Some-Time project that you are hoping to tackle during lockdown? Learning to play the guitar.





6) What are you currently reading?

Yasuke – The true story of the legendary African samurai by Thomas Lockley and Geoffrey Girard.





7) Have you cleaned out your kitchen cupboards and if so, what's the oldest thing you found?

A bag of almond flour...it was well past its sell by date!





8) If you could take a virtual tour of any building in the world which one would it be?

The Taj Mahal.





9) How many loo rolls do you really have in your house?

We always keep a spare pack of 9.





10) If you decided to learn a new language during lockdown, which one would it be and why?

It would have to be Portuguese because of my obsession with Brazilian jujitsu...





11) Which board game would you choose to while away an evening?

I'm not a lover of boardgames, but I was entertained while playing Guess Who with my daughter...and she ALWAYS beats me.

12) What time is Wine-O'Clock in your house?

Im a herbal tea fanatic And I do start to wind down around 9.30pm in the evening, to watch good movie.