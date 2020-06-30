Punchdrunk partner with company behind Pokemon Go to create new experiences for audiences

Hit theatre company Punchdrunk will work with Niantic, the makers of Pokemon Go, to create "a new form of entertainment".

Combining immersive theatre and augmented reality (AR) technology, the two organisations will aim to create experiences for audiences that haven't been seen before.

Felix Barrett, artistic director of Punchdrunk said: "It is hugely exciting to be joining forces with the preeminent AR company in the world. At Punchdrunk we create richly cinematic 3D worlds where audiences can explore, touch and smell the environment; where the boundaries between reality and fantasy are indistinguishable.

"Those that have seen Sleep No More often liken the experience to how it might feel to walk into a video game. What happens if you take that sense of adventure into the real world? Tear down the walls and the world becomes your stage.

"I believe that Punchdrunk and Niantic can create something that has never been done before. They do it in AR, we do it in real life. Collide the two and I think we will blow people's minds; bend the rules of genre and redefine the norms of mobile gaming."

Details for new shows and initiatives are to be revealed.