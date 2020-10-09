Private Peaceful to run in the West End next month and at Bristol Old Vic in October

The stage adaptation of Michael Morpurgo's Private Peaceful has announced a West End run and a few performances at Bristol Old Vic.

Heading to the Old Vic for four shows from 21 to 24 October, the piece will then be performed at the Garrick Theatre from 7 to 22 November.

Bristol Old Vic's artistic director Tom Morris said: "The Barn Theatre is a perfect example of the entrepreneurialism which characterises our creative industries. In less than three years, it has established itself as one of the Westcountry's most significant venues, with a vibrant mission to inspire and entertain its audiences.

"It has responded to the pandemic with swiftness and invention, winning widespread recognition and acclaim. We're thrilled to be able to join in and celebrate that success by bringing director Alex Knott's brilliant reinterpretation of Private Peaceful to Bristol on its way to the West End."

The piece follows Tommo Peaceful, who reflects on his life both before and on the battlefield during the First World War. It stars Emily Costello and James Demaine.

The production is directed by Alexander Knott, with Zöe Grain as associate director and movement director and composition by James Demaine. Sound design is by Harry Smith (Henry V) and lighting design by Sam Rowcliffe-Tanner (Henry V).