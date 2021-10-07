Priscilla Queen of the Desert celebrates its 15th anniversary

Hit musical Priscilla Queen of the Desert, currently touring the UK, marks its 15th anniversary with a special video looking back over the piece's impact.

Currently on tour across the UK, the piece was first seen on stage in Sydney in 2006, subsequently running in the West End in 2009.

The musical is based on the Oscar-winning film of the same name about three friends who jump on a bus in Australia and head out to Alice Springs to put on a show.

You can watch the tribute, assembled by RGM Productions, below: