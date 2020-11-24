The Prince of Egypt and Amélie musicals nominated for 2021 Grammy Award

The Prince of Egypt and Amélie cast albums have each been nominated for a Grammy Award.

The stage shows, both based on the iconic film of the same name, ran before the pandemic.

The Prince of Egypt had its West End premiere at the Dominion Theatre earlier this year, with a 43-strong cast led by Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Queen Tuya), Gary Wilmot (Jethro), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring (Nefertari) and Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron).

The show has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Philip LaZebnik, with direction by Scott Schwartz. It is choreographed by Sean Cheesman with set design by Kevin Depinet, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Mike Billings, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Jon Driscoll and illusion design by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are from August Eriksmoen with musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum, musical direction by Dave Rose, casting by Jim Arnold and children's casting by Verity Naughton.

The album is produced by Dominick Amendum and Schwartz, with Kurt Deutsch serving as executive producer. The hit musical will return to London's Dominion Theatre pending UK Government advice next year.

Amélie first ran in the UK at the Watermill Theatre and last winter completed a festive run at The Other Palace. It has music by Hem's Daniel Messé, lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Messé and book by Craig Lucas. The adaptation of Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Guillaume Laurant's film is directed by Michael Fentiman. Designs for the show are by Madeleine Girling, choreography by Tom Jackson Greaves, orchestrations and arrangements by Barnaby Race, musical supervision and direction by George Francis, lighting design by Elliot Griggs and sound design by Tom Marshall.

It starred Audrey Brisson in the titular role, alongside Sophie Crawford, Faoileann Cunningham, Rachel Dawson, Oliver Gran, Chris Jared, Caolan McCarthy, Samuel Morgan-Grahame, Emma Jane Morton, Kate Robson-Stuart, Josh Sneesby, Jez Unwin and Johnson Willis. It is produced by Sean Patrick Flahaven of Concord.

Other nominees in the musical theatre categories include Jagged Little Pill, American Utopia, Soft Power and Little Shop of Horrors.