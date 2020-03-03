Pretty Woman in the West End: watch Amy Hart interview the cast and special guests

WhatsOnStage presenter Amy Hart interviewed the cast and special guests at the West End opening of Pretty Woman yesterday.

Hart spoke with stars Aimie Atkinson (Vivian Ward), Danny Mac (Edward Lewis) and Rachael Wooding (Kit De Luca), as well as celebrity guests including Kimberley Walsh, Amber Davies, Danny Dyer, John Barrowman, Michael Jibson, Caroline Sheen and Sheridan Smith.

The Pretty Woman cast is completed by Bob Harms (Happy Man/Mr Thompson), Neil McDermott (Philip Stuckey), Mark Holden (James Morse), Jemma Alexander, Andy Barke, Kimberly Blake, Katie Bradley, Oliver Brenin, Alex Charles, Olly Christopher, Ben Darcy, Daniel De Bourg, Hannah Ducharme, Nicholas Duncan, Paige Fenlon, Damon Gould, Alex Hammond, Antony Hewitt, Matt Jones, Serina Mathew, Katie Monks, Lily Wang, Joanna Woodward, and Charlotte Elisabeth Yorke.

Pretty Woman features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J F Lawton. The show has direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell, with scenic design by David Rockwell, costumes by Tom Rogers from the original Broadway designs by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.