Pleasance Theatre in London to reopen with socially distanced shows

The Pleasance Theatre in north London will reopen for socially distanced shows, cabaret and comedy over the coming months.

Kickstarting performances on 11 November, the venue will mount a seven-week winter season that can house 100 people per night.

Appearing in the season will be a variety of shows including Silent Faces' Godot is a Woman, queer cabaret Cocoa Butter Club, and Pecs Drag Kings, who, visiting the venue for the first time ever, will mount Pecs: Christmas Queer. The Pan-Asian cabaret collective Bitten Peach will also give some festive fairytales a queer twist.

Charles Court Opera, the award-winning company, will perform Express G&S, a show speeding through the complete works of Gilbert and Sullivan in an hour. Further comedy is to be announced soon.

Artistic director Anthony Alderson said: "I'm thrilled that we are re- opening the London space and managing to bring theatre back to London audiences. We have put strict hygiene and cleanliness protocols in place and are making sure that your visit to the Pleasance is as safe as possible. The artists we work with are at the heart of what we do and so it feels particularly important that the season will commence with Silent Faces who were deep in rehearsals when Covid-19 hit. This re-opening season is all about bringing back that undefinable Fringe spirit that embodies all of us."