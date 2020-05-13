WhatsOnStage Playwriting Prize – all the rules and guidelines

WhatsOnStage's Lockdown Playwriting Prize is inviting you to get creative while theatres remain closed – with the possibility of a one-night performance at the Turbine and prize for the winner.

You can find out more about the competition here – and read all the guidelines and eligibility information below:





THE COMPETITION

• Entries for the 2020 WhatsOnStage Lockdown Playwriting Prize will open on Wednesday 12 May and close on Tuesday 30 June 2020.

• A total of £500 prize-money will be payable to the winner(s).

SCRIPT GUIDANCE

• All plays must be submitted to [email protected] by midnight on 30/06/20

• All scripts must be accompanied by a 200 word (maximum) synopsis or treatment

• The title of the play will be Lockdown: Week Six, Day One.

• The genre can be drama or comedy but not musical.

• The play should be between 60 and 90 minutes running time without an interval.

• The play should not require more than six actors all over the age of 18.

• The play must be written in the English language.

• The submitted script and treatment should not include any author(s) name(s)

• WhatsOnStage.com is happy to accept co-authored work but this should be submitted under one name following the rules of anonymous submission as stipulated and with the agreement of ALL co-authors. By submitting, all co-authors agree to and are bound by these terms and conditions and each co-author will be required, if requested by WhatsOnStage.com to provide direct confirmation that they agree to these terms and conditions.

• Plays submitted must be the work of the person submitting, and be original, unpublished and professionally unperformed (‘professionally unperformed' indicates when a production has been performed by a professional company paid at Equity rates).

• Copyright: By submitting a script to this competition, the playwright (and his or her co-authors) warrants that she/he has exclusive ownership of the copyright and moral rights over the work submitted and that it is available for immediate production. The play must not contain or infringe any material that is owned or has been created by another person/s.

ELIGIBILITY

• The competition is open to anyone resident in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, British Overseas Territory or with a British Forces Post Office address who is 18 years of age or over on the date of submission of their entry.

• Submitted scripts must not have been professionally performed (meaning when a production has been performed by a professional company paid at Equity rates) or produced

• Scripts must not be under option by any other theatre or production company/ agent.

• There is no maximum age limit.

• There is no minimum or maximum level of experience required to enter. All you need is a story.

• You may submit more than one play if you wish • Anonymity & Exclusivity: All plays will be judged as anonymous entries, and entrants are therefore prohibited from promoting in any way their submitted script during the reading and judging process. The script must not be submitted to any other competitions, theatres or third parties during this period. Once a script is excluded from the process, it is released from this clause.

• Withdrawing: If you wish to withdraw your script from the competition at any point, please notify us by emailing us [email protected] All withdrawals are final.

JUDGING

• The judges will be: Sita McIntosh (Chief Operating Officer, WhatsOnStage), Susie McKenna (Associate Director – Kiln Theatre), Aaron Rogers (Producer, Sonia Friedman Productions), Luke Sheppard (Director), Paul Taylor-Mills (Artistic Director, Turbine Theatre) and Alex Wood (Editor, WhatsOnStage).

• Judges and decisions: The decisions of the judging panel are final and no correspondence will be entered into.

• At the discretion of the Turbine Theatre, the winning script will be considered for production for a single performance at the Turbine Theatre.

• The writer(s) of the winning script will be notified by email by WhatsOnStage.com

• The writer(s) of the winning scripts is/are required to participate in various promotional activities, for example (but not limited to) providing quotes and photographs to WhatsOnStage.com for media use. This should be done in a timely manner.

• WhatsOnStage.com reserves the right to withhold the prizes, amend the rules or cancel the competition in whole or part if it considers it necessary or if the standard of entries justifies.

• Any lobbying of the reading team, judging panel or anyone else involved with the administration of the competition will lead to automatic disqualification from the competition.

• WhatsOnStage.com reserves the right to exclude any entry from the competition at any time and in its absolute discretion if WhatsOnStage has reason to believe that an entrant has breached these rules. Entrants will be deemed to have accepted these rules and agree to be bound by them when entering this competition.

• These terms and conditions shall be governed by and interpreted in accordance with English law and WhatsOnStage.com and the entrants agree to submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England.