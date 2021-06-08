Pitlochry Festival Theatre announces cast for Wind in the Willows

Pitlochry Festival Theatre has announced casting for its summer production of The Wind in the Willows, which will be staged on the banks for the River Tummel.

Running from 2 July to 12 September, the production is adapted by Mark Powell and co-directed by the venue's artistic director Elizabeth Newman and associate director Ben Occhipinti.

The cast will feature Jane McCarry (Still Game) as Badger, Colin McCredie (Taggart) as Toad, Alicia McKenzie (Blonde Bombshells of 1943, Pitlochry) as Mole, Ali Watt (A Christmas Carol, Pitlochry) as Ratty, Richard Colvin (Sunshine on Leith, UK tour) as Weasel, Connor Going (Footloose, UK tour) as Otter and Kate Milner-Evans (Phantom of the Opera) as Rabbit. All other roles will be played by the cast.

Newman and Occhipinti said: "As soon as we started pondering making work outdoors, it felt like we almost had to do The Wind in the Willows. After all, our beautiful Theatre sits on a Riverbank.

"As soon as we decided to tell this story, we leapt to commission the wonderful Mark Powell to write the adaptation. Some of the finest work we have seen made for families has been led by Mark. His humour, his love of life, his love of people - little and big – shines in everything he writes."

The production features set design by Elizabeth Newman, costume design by Natalie Fern, lighting design by Jeanine Byrne, music and sound design by Ben Occhipinti and musical direction from Richard Colvin.