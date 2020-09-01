Pippin musical outdoor revival extends run by further two weeks

The upcoming musical revival of Pippin has extended its outdoor run until 11 October.

Initially only scheduled to run for 12 days, the piece has now pushed its run to 33, with a new round of tickets on sale now. The news comes as the cast appears together to begin in-person rehearsals.

The outdoor production of the hit show will star Ryan Anderson (West Side Story) as Pippin, Tsemaye Bob-Egbe (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) as Leading Player, Tanisha-Mae Brown (making her professional debut) as Catherine, Joanne Clifton (Strictly Come Dancing) as Fastrada / Bertha, Harry Francis (Cats) as Lewis/Theo and Dan Krikler (Loserville) as Charles.

It has direction by Steven Dexter, who will be joined by choreographer Nick Winston, musical director Michael Bradley, designer David Shields, casting director Anne Vosser and producer Peter Bull for LAMBCO Productions.

The new revival is the first time the show has ever been put together with a cast of six, and has the blessing of composer Stephen Schwartz.

The 90-minute musical is composed by Schwartz, with a book from Roger O Hirson. Told by a troupe of Victorian vaudeville players, Pippin is the tale of a young prince on a journey to find meaningfulness.

It was originally directed by Bob Fosse and features songs including "Magic to Do" and "Corner of the Sky". Opening on Broadway in 1972, it transferred to the West End the following year. The piece was most recently seen in London at Southwark Playhouse in 2018.