Award-winning physical theatre company DV8 announces closure

DV8 physical theatre company has announced it is closing, following the retirement of its artistic director Lloyd Newson.

Since its founding in 1986, the company has produced a number of acclaimed works including Dead Dreams of Monochrome Men, To Be Straight With You, Can We Talk About This? and John, the latter two co-produced with the National Theatre.

Known for its political dance pieces which cross genres and incorporate multimedia, the company has won a raft of awards and toured extensively around the world. Newson told WhatsOnStage in 2014: "I am up for any potential idea or any kind of involvement. There is nothing that I feel we couldn't handle."

A statement on the company website reads: "We would like to thank our audiences, friends, presenters, co-commissioners and funders (especially Arts Council England), who have supported DV8's work since 1986. Most importantly we would like to acknowledge our remarkable artists, technical teams, administrative staff and Board members; to whom we will forever be indebted."

DV8's films of Dead Dreams of Monochrome Men, Strange Fish, Enter Achilles and The Cost of Living are now available to watch via Digital Theatre. Its archive of materials is part of the Theatre Collection, University of Bristol.