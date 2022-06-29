The cast of Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch invade London's South Bank

Exclusive: The cast of Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch was recently spotted doing a little sightseeing along the Thames and we have the pictures to prove it!

The musical parody, which puts a novel twist on the story of The Little Mermaid, is currently running as part of the Underbelly Festival at Earl's Court until 16 July.

Following this, the production will head to The Lowry (6 to 10 September), MAST Southampton (13 to 17 September), Northern Stage Newcastle (20 to 24 September) and Cast Doncaster (29 September to 1 October).

The cast of Unfortunate is led by Elliotte Williams-N'Dure in the title role of Ursula, alongside Miracle Chance as Ariel, Jack Gray as Scuttle, Jamie Mawson as Eric, Allie Munro as Sebastian and George Whitty as Triton.

Written by Robyn Grant, Daniel Foxx and Tim Gilvin and directed by Grant, the piece features musical direction by Arlene McNaught, choreography by Melody Sinclair, set design by Abby Clarke, costume design by Cory Shipp, sound design by Dominic Cusack and Joe Cusack and puppet design by Abby Clarke and Hugh Purves.

Unfortunate is produced by Wildpark Entertainment and Fat Rascal Theatre in association with Underbelly, with tickets for the London run on sale below.





The company of Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch

The company of Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch

The company of Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch

Elliotte Williams-N'Dure (as Ursula) and George Whitty (as Triton)

Jack Grey (as Scuttle)

Miracle Chance (as Ariel), George Whitty (as Triton) and Elliotte Williams-N'Dure (as Ursula)

Miracle Chance (as Ariel) and Jamie Mawson (as Eric)

