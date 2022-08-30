The Band's Visit in rehearsals at Donmar Warehouse – first look

Exclusive: Check out these first look rehearsal images for the European premiere of The Band's Visit.

Telling the story of a band of Egyptian musicians who travel to a small town in the middle of the Negev Desert in Israel instead of an intended bustling city following a miscommunication, the seven-time Tony winner features music and lyrics by David Yazbek and a book by Itamar Moses.





Alon Moni Aboutboul and Miri Mesika

© Helen Murray





Under the direction of Michael Longhurst, the cast is led by award-winning film, TV and stage actor Alon Moni Aboutboul and seven-time winner of Israeli Female Singer of the Year award, Miri Mesika.

They are joined by the company and onstage band of Sharif Afifi, Jason Alder, Marc Antolin, Harel Glazer, Levi Goldmeier, Ido Gonen, Michal Horowicz, Emma Kingston, Shira Kravitz, Nitai Levi, Yali Topol Margalith, Ashley Margolis, Carlos Mendoza de Hevia, Peter Polycarpou, Ant Romero, Idlir Shyti, Maya Kristal Tenenbaum, Sargon Yelda and Baha Yetkin.





Miri Mesika, Harel Glazer and Alon Moni Aboutboul

© Helen Murray





The production's creative team features musical supervisor Nigel Lilley, designer Soutra Gilmour, lighting designer Anna Watson, sound designer Paul Groothuis, choreographer, movement director and intimacy director Yarit Dor, casting director Anna Cooper, musical director Tarek Merchant, associate director Orr Benezra-Segal, assistant musical director Natalie Pound, resident assistant director Dadiow Lin, cultural consultant Dr Lina Khatib, Arabic music consultant Attab Haddad and dialect coaches Khaled Abunaama and Caitlin Stegemoller.

The Band's Visit officially opens on 6 October, following previews from 24 September, and runs until 3 December.





Emma Kingston and Maya Kristal Tenenbaum

© Helen Murray

Alon Moni Aboutboul and Sargon Yelda

© Helen Murray

Alon Moni Aboutboul

© Helen Murray

Ashley Margolis

© Helen Murray

Michal Horowitz, Peter Polycarpou, Sargon Yelda, Marc Antolin, Carlos Mendoza de Hevia and the company of The Band's Visit

© Helen Murray

Peter Polycarpou

© Helen Murray

Michal Horowitz and Marc Antolin

© Helen Murray

Yali Topol Margalith and Sharif Afifi

© Helen Murray