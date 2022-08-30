WhatsOnStage Logo
Home link

The Band's Visit in rehearsals at Donmar Warehouse – first look

The Tony Award-winning musical begins performances in London next month

Miri Mesika in rehearsals for The Band's Visit
© Helen Murray

Exclusive: Check out these first look rehearsal images for the European premiere of The Band's Visit.

Telling the story of a band of Egyptian musicians who travel to a small town in the middle of the Negev Desert in Israel instead of an intended bustling city following a miscommunication, the seven-time Tony winner features music and lyrics by David Yazbek and a book by Itamar Moses.


Alon Moni Aboutboul and Miri Mesika
© Helen Murray


Under the direction of Michael Longhurst, the cast is led by award-winning film, TV and stage actor Alon Moni Aboutboul and seven-time winner of Israeli Female Singer of the Year award, Miri Mesika.

They are joined by the company and onstage band of Sharif Afifi, Jason Alder, Marc Antolin, Harel Glazer, Levi Goldmeier, Ido Gonen, Michal Horowicz, Emma Kingston, Shira Kravitz, Nitai Levi, Yali Topol Margalith, Ashley Margolis, Carlos Mendoza de Hevia, Peter Polycarpou, Ant Romero, Idlir Shyti, Maya Kristal Tenenbaum, Sargon Yelda and Baha Yetkin.


Miri Mesika, Harel Glazer and Alon Moni Aboutboul
© Helen Murray


The production's creative team features musical supervisor Nigel Lilley, designer Soutra Gilmour, lighting designer Anna Watson, sound designer Paul Groothuis, choreographer, movement director and intimacy director Yarit Dor, casting director Anna Cooper, musical director Tarek Merchant, associate director Orr Benezra-Segal, assistant musical director Natalie Pound, resident assistant director Dadiow Lin, cultural consultant Dr Lina Khatib, Arabic music consultant Attab Haddad and dialect coaches Khaled Abunaama and Caitlin Stegemoller.

The Band's Visit officially opens on 6 October, following previews from 24 September, and runs until 3 December.


Emma Kingston and Maya Kristal Tenenbaum
© Helen Murray
Alon Moni Aboutboul and Sargon Yelda
© Helen Murray
Alon Moni Aboutboul
© Helen Murray
Ashley Margolis
© Helen Murray
Michal Horowitz, Peter Polycarpou, Sargon Yelda, Marc Antolin, Carlos Mendoza de Hevia and the company of The Band's Visit
© Helen Murray
Peter Polycarpou
© Helen Murray
Michal Horowitz and Marc Antolin
© Helen Murray
Yali Topol Margalith and Sharif Afifi
© Helen Murray
The company of The Band's Visit
© Helen Murray

Sign up to our newsletter for more

Loading...
Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...