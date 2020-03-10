Shoe Lady cast and creative team celebrate world premiere at Royal Court

The cast and creative team of Shoe Lady celebrated the show's opening at the Royal Court last night, with guests including Kate O'Flynn, Jasmine Lee-Jones and Zoe Boyle.

Zoe Boyle, John Tiffany and Kate O'Flynn

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

E V Crowe's brand new play is directed by Royal Court artistic director Vicky Featherstone and follows a woman, Viv, who loses her shoe – with disastrous consequences.

Katherine Parkinson (Viv) and EV Crowe (author)

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Katherine Parkinson (Viv) and Kayla Meikle (Elaine)

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

The piece has set design by Chloe Lamford, lighting design by Natasha Chivers, composition by Matthew Herbert, sound design by Tony Gayle and movement direction by Sasha Milavic Davies.

Parkinson was most recently seen in Uncle Vanya at Theatre Royal Bath, and will star in the upcoming The Good Life stage adaptation later this year. Meikle's credits include All My Sons, Vassa and Dance Nation. Crowe's other plays include The Sewing Group.

Shoe Lady runs at the Royal Court's downstairs space until 21 March.

Jasmine Lee-Jones

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage