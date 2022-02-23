Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope in The Collaboration at the Young Vic – first look

The Young Vic has now released production images for the current world premiere of The Collaboration, starring Emmy nominee Paul Bettany (WandaVision) as Andy Warhol and two-time Tony Award nominee Jeremy Pope (Hollywood) as Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Written by Anthony McCarten and helmed by artistic director Kwame Kwei-Armah, the piece is set in 1984 New York, exploring the complex and captivating relationship between the two iconic artists at a time when Warhol's star is falling and Basquiat's is rising to the pinnacle of the art world. The cast also includes Sofia Barclay and Alec Newman.

The creative team includes composer Ayanna Witter-Johnson, set and costume designer Anna Fleischle (with associate designer Tina Torbey), lighting designer Mark Henderson, sound designer Emma Laxton, projection designer Duncan McLean, DJ/VJ Xana, casting director Isabella Odoffin CDG, and assistant director and production dramaturg Olivia Nwabali.

The Collaboration continues its run until 2 April 2022.





