Photos: Beverley Knight stars in the first socially distanced West End performance at the Palladium

Photos have been released offering a first look at yesterday's first ever socially distanced West End show.

Iconic musical star Beverley Knight led the show at The London Palladium, which saw stringent safety measures including one-way-systems, anti-viral fogging machines, temperature checks and more being put in place to keep audiences safe.

Knight performed a variety of songs across the two-hour concert to an audience over 500 (the venue usually seats over 2000) with our write-up about the experience available here.

Andrew Lloyd Webber, the theatre's owner, came out and gave a speech at the beginning of the concert, calling on the government to set a date for non-socially-distanced performance returns. The composer said: "What we need badly is a date for reopening. Everyone understands that a spike in the virus could mean a delay, but we need a target."

The trial was part of a new scheme set up by Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden to see test the viability of indoor shows.

