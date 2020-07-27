Phoebe Waller-Bridge appointed vice president of Acting for Others charity

Stage and screen star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, writer and performer in Fleabag and executive producer on Killing Eve, has been appointed vice president of Acting for Others.

Waller-Bridge today said: "Acting for Others has been the silver lining around the cloud that has crept over our theatre industry. I have witnessed first-hand the dedication and compassion this charity has for the people who work so hard to keep this country's culture alive. I'm honoured to be a vice president of Acting for Others and I promise to continue working with them to support our industry with the determination and the dignity that they afford each and every person they support."

Waller-Bridge has played a seismic part in helping artists and theatre workers during the crisis, putting a filmed version of her West End version of Fleabag online (raising £1 million for charities) as well as founding the Fleabag Support Fund, which has provided £270,000 for freelancers.

Acting for Others is an umbrella organisation representing 14 charities that offer financial and emotional assistance and support to those in the entertainment profession who have fallen on hard times.

Waller-Bridge joins fellow vice presidents Paul Gane, Lesley Garrett, Monica Mason, Joanna McCallum, Trevor Nunn, Mark Rylance, Patrick Stewart, and president Dame Judi Dench to represent the charity.