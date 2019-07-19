Learning to fly like Peter Pan at Troubadour White City

We paid a visit to 3 Mills Studios to check out an aerial rehearsal with aerial director Gwen Hales, for the upcoming production of Peter Pan at Troubadour White City.

The show, which is directed by Sally Cookson and has previously run at the Bristol Old Vic and National Theatre, will play the new venue from 20 July to 27 October.

John Pfumojena, who played Michael Darling in the 2016 production at the National Theatre, returns as Peter Pan alongside Daisy Maywood as Wendy Darling and Kelly Price as Captain Hook. Price also plays Mrs Darling.

The production Peter Pan has designs from Michael Vale, costume design by Katie Sykes, dramaturgy by Mike Akers, lighting design by Aideen Malone, and sound design by Dominic Bilkey. Peter Pan features original music by Benji Bower, with movement direction by Dan Canham, puppetry design and direction by Toby Olié, and fight direction by Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Copper-Brown of RC-Annie.