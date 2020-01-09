Penn Jillette and the cast of Magic Goes Wrong celebrate their West End opening

The cast and crew of Magic Goes Wrong celebrated their West End opening night last night in London.

The piece, which is created alongside legendary magical duo Penn and Teller, follows an inept group of magicians trying to perform at a charity event, only for it all to go horribly wrong in typical Mischief Theatre fashion.

The cast includes Bryony Corrigan as Spitzmaus, Roxy Faridany as Eugenia, Dave Hearn as The Blade, Henry Lewis as Mind Mangler, Henry Shields as Sophisticato, Jonathan Sayer as Mickey and Nancy Zamit as Bear. The piece's ensemble is completed by Natasha Culley, Laurence Pears, Sydney K Smith and Liv Spencer.

Magic Goes Wrong has direction by Adam Meggido, design by Will Bowen, magic consultancy by Ben Hart, costumes by Roberto Surace, movement direction by Ali James, lighting by David Howe, sound by Paul Groothuis, video and projection by Duncan McLean, composition by Steve Brown and associate direction from Hannah Sharkey.