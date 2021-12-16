WhatsOnStage Logo
Peggy for You starring Tamsin Greig at the Hampstead Theatre – first look

The brand new revival runs until 29 January 2022

Tamsin Greig
© Helen Maybanks

Hampstead Theatre has now released production images for its current revival of Alan Plater's Peggy for You, directed by Richard Wilson, which began performances at the north London venue on 10 December.

The cast is led by Olivier Award winner Tamsin Greig (Episodes), who is joined on stage by Josh Finan (Shook), Trevor Fox (My Brilliant Friend), Danusia Samal (Maryland) and Jos Vantyler (King Lear).

The piece is based on Plater's former agent and legendary figure Peggy Ramsay.

Wilson's revival also features a creative team consisting of scenic designer James Cotterill, lighting designer Johanna Town, sound designer Tingying Dong, casting director Robert Sterne CDG and associate director Dadiow Lin.

The hit comedy held its world premiere at the Hampstead Theatre in 1999 and now returns 22 years later for this limited engagement which runs until 29 January 2022.


Tamsin Greig
© Helen Maybanks
Tamsin Greig and Jos Vantyler
© Helen Maybanks
Josh Finan and Trevor Fox
© Helen Maybanks
Danusia Samal
© Helen Maybanks
Trevor Fox and Tamsin Greig
© Helen Maybanks
Josh Finan and Tamsin Greig
© Helen Maybanks
Danusia Samal, Tamsin Greig and Trevor Fox
© Copyright Helen Maybanks 2021
Trevor Fox, Tamsin Greig and Jos Vantyler
© Helen Maybanks
Trevor Fox, Tamsin Greig and Danusia Samal
© Helen Maybanks

