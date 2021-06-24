Pearl Mackie and Kim Tatum AKA Mzz Kimberley to appear in Old Vic Queers monologues

Casting has been announced for two new monologues, marking Pride Months and set to be released by The Old Vic.

The pair of solo pieces are commissioned by the venue and curated by Mark Gatiss. The first is Travis Alabanza's I Threw It, performed by Kim Tatum AKA Mzz Kimberley. The second is Jade Anouka's Bee, starring Peark Mackie and directed by Sean Linnen.

The two pieces have dramaturgy by Annabel Bolton, casting by Jessica Ronane CDG, design consultation by Polly Sullivan and the composer is Rebekah Alero. Ashen Gupta is assistant director on I Threw It and Kwame Owusu is assistant director on Bee.

They will be available on YouTube from 30 June.