Paul Whitehouse to return to Only Fools and Horses The Musical in the West End

Original cast member and co-writer Paul Whitehouse is set to return to Only Fools and Horses The Musical in the West End.

The popular comedian, who will reprise the role of Grandad from 9 January, said: "I can't wait to be back in Grandad's armchair next year after a bit of a break - many thanks to Les Dennis who's been keeping it warm for me! It's incredible to still be playing to packed houses week in, week out and I'm thrilled that the show is extending the run yet again. Mange tout!"

Based on John Sullivan's much-loved sitcom, the show is written by John's son, Jim Sullivan alongside Whitehouse.

Directed by Caroline Jay Ranger, the show also stars Tom Bennett (as Del Boy) and Ryan Hutton (as Rodney). They are joined by Ashleigh Gray (as Raquel), Nicola Munns (as Marlene and Cassandra), Craig Berry (as Boycie), Lee VG (as Trigger), Adrian Irvine (as Denzil), Danny Bayne (as Mickey Pearce and Danny Driscoll) and Andrew Bryant (as Mike The Barman and Tony Driscoll).

The company is completed by Christopher Arkeston, Marion Campbell, Wesley Charles, Leanne Garretty, Ian Gareth Jones, Chris Kiely (who also serves as resident director), Danny Lane, Andy Mace, Melanie Marshall, Gemma Maclean, Darryl Paul and Mark Pearce.

The show's three-month extension sees it now running at the Theatre Royal Haymarket until 29 April 2023. Tickets are on sale below.