Patti LuPone to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Award-winning performer Patti LuPone (Company, Les Misérables, Sweeney Todd) will receive a special star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022.

LuPone, who has wowed on stages on both sides of the Atlantic, joins a variety of stars picking up their Walk of Fame stars next year, including Carrie Fisher, Tessa Thompson, Michael B Jordan, Regina King, Ewan McGregor and Ricky Gervais, as well as pop legend Avril Lavigne.

Her WhatsOnStage Award and Olivier Award-winning turn in Company had its Broadway stint interrupted by the pandemic, but it has been confirmed she'll be back in the piece later this year.

LuPone has a variety of stage credits to her name, appearing in the likes of Evita, Anything Goes and Gypsy, while on TV she's appeared in shows such as Glee, 30 Rock and Frasier. Her star feels long overdue!