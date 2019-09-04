Patti LuPone, A Chorus Line and more coming to Netflix, according to Ryan Murphy

Ryan Murphy may be fulfilling a lot of musical theatre lovers' dreams with his newly announced plans for Netflix.

On top of an adaptation of The Prom (something we discuss here), Murphy recently gave an interview in TIME where he laid out plans for a few more projects he has on the go that will appear on the streaming service.

The first of these is a new ten-part adaptation of hit musical A Chorus Line, while the second is a new piece called Hollywood, which is about the relationship between the sex industry and showbusiness. Patti LuPone and Holland Taylor will appear in the show, which will be released in May.

A Chorus Line, a concept musical with music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban and a book by James Kirkwood Jr and Nicholas Dante, first premiered in 1975 off-Broadway, and later became the longest-running production in Broadway history, until it was beaten by Cats. It was revived six years ago in the West End. A release date for the ten-part series is to be announced.