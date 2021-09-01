Park Theatre announces new season including Little Women musical

The artwork for Little Women

(© Park Theatre)

The Park Theatre has unveiled its new season, including a plethora of original shows or transfers.

The Hope Mill production of ''Little Women'' runs from 11 November to 19 December, directed by Bronagh Lagan (Rags), the musical is based on Louisa May Alcott’s seminal novel about a group of daughters making their way in the world. It has book and lyrics by Allan Knee and Mindi Dickstein, with cast to be revealed.

The piece has set and costume design by Nik Corrall, musical direction by Leo Munby, orchestrations by Andy Collyer, choreography by Sarah Golding, lighting design by Ben M Rogers, sound design by Paul Gavin and casting by Jane Deitch.

Harry Hill and Steve Brown’s ''Tony! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera]'' will have a work in progress run from 22 to 24 October. It features a variety of political figures from the 90s and 00s.

Over Christmas, MZG Theatre Productions in association with Bag Of Beard and Park Theatre will present ''Cratchit'', written and directed by Alexander Knott. A new twist on the Dickens classic, it plays from 7 December to 8 January 2022.

In the smaller Park90 space, the venue will stage Andrea Sadler and David Duffy’s ''Five Little Christmas Monkeys'' as a festive offering for the whole family.

Running from 20 December to 1 January 2022 will be Sarah-Louise Young’s Julie Madly Deeply, with a cast including Young and Michael Roulston (who is also musical director). The piece is based on the life and work of the iconic Julie Andrews.

On 23 and 30 December, Ruth Bratt, Helen Foster, Monica Gaga, Sally Hodgkiss, Jinni Lyons, Maria Peters, Briony Redman, Heather Urquhart, Young will present Yes Queens, the improv experience sees games, sketches and songs presented to audiences.

Into 2022, Kate Reid’s The 4th County comes to the Park90 after a VAULT Festival run. Exploring life in Northern Ireland, it plays from 12 Jan 2022 to 5 Feb 2022.