Paradise at the National Theatre: in rehearsals

Rehearsal images have been revealed for Paradise at the National Theatre, with Kae Tempest's piece running after Under Milk Wood completes its run.

Set on a desolate island, the piece follows a wounded outcast who meets a young soldier.

Directed by Ian Rickson (Translation), the all-female cast features Lesley Sharp as Philoctetes, alongside Claire-Louise Cordwell as Magdalena, ESKA as Aunty, Amie Francis as Zuleika, Sutara Gayle as Jelly, Anastasia Hille as Odysseus, Jennifer Joseph as Shiloh, Sarah Lam as Tishani, Penny Layden as Nam, Kayla Meikle as Tayir, Gloria Obianyo as Neoptolemus, Lesley Sharp as Philoctetes and Naomi Wirthner as Yasmeen.

The piece was originally set to play in summer 2020, but now runs from 4 August to 11 September. Set and costume design by Rae Smith, lighting design by Mark Henderson, compositions by Stephen Warbeck, movement by Coral Messam, sound design by Christopher Shutt, and fight direction by Terry King.

