Outdoor theatre to be staged at Kew's gardens this summer

Kew Gardens will host two stage productions this summer.

Sixteenfeet Productions will present two shows – Twelfth Night and Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book. Anyone who buys tickets to the shows will also be able to enter Kw Gardens on the day of performance.

''Twelfth Night, running from 29 July to 29 August, is to be directed by Peter Hamilton Dyer with set design by Ceci Calf and costume design by Isobel Pellow.

The new twist on Kipling's animal-packed tale has original music and lyrics by Guy Holden, directed by Shane Dempsey, and designed by Alison Taylor. It runs from 23 July to 21 August.

The Jungle Book can also be seen at Wakehurst, Kew's wild botanic garden in Sussex later in August.

Caroline Funnell, artistic director of Sixteenfeet, says: "Outdoor theatre promotes a wonderful relationship that breaks the wall between the actor and audience, so they're both immersed in the story that's being told.

"This seems new, but interaction and audience participation is in the best Shakespearian tradition. Add a picnic, a glass of wine, the stunning environment at Kew Gardens and a magical summer experience awaits."