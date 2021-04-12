Outdoor theatre to see this summer

It's a truth universally acknowledged that people LOVE outdoor theatre! Moreso than ever with its rather top tier ventilation system (eg, let nature do its job).

We round up what to expect by way of outdoor theatre this summer. We'll be updating this list as more shows get revealed.









Brighton Open Air Theatre – The venue will return and host shows as part of the Brighton Fringe.

Norfolk and Norwich Festival – Norfolk and Norwich has revealed its 2021 plans – with all events free!

Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre – The space will mount three shows this summer! Find out more.

A Night at the Musicals – Tonbridge Park residents will be treated to four theatre legends – Ben Forster, Lucie Jones, John Owen-Jones and Rachel Tucker in the outdoor musical event.

Harewood House – Musical concerts galore will take place in Yorkshire – with the likes of Alfie Boe appearing.

Shakespeare's Globe – A full season from the iconic venue – check out what's to be shown here.

C-o-n-t-a-c-t – The immersive experience heads to Manchester and Salford from May.

Coventry City of Culture – The programme features a raft of socially distanced richness ready to roll – including an outdoor Silas Marner musical.

National Youth Theatre – The venue has revealed its summer plans – it will be visiting Soulton Hall in Shropshire with Animal Farm and Bolsover Castle will host performances of Othello

Thorington Theatre – The new space is being constructed near Thorington, surrounded by idyllic woodland.

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre – The outdoor venue will begin shows at reduced capacity – to keep audiences safe. Find out more.

HOME Manchester – When you're HOME, head outdoors! The theatre is building a new al fresco space.

Mamma Mia! – The show will be running outdoors for the very first time in its 20 plus years of existence. Find out more.

Kilworth House Theatre – The venue has shuffled around plans and revealed a new show.

Royal Shakespeare Company – The venue will run an outdoor show with a specially constructed space! We await further news.

West End Musical Drive-In – The Troubadour Meridian Water is back in action with a cavalcade of musical performances from April!

The Minack – Perhaps one of the most awe-inspiring venues in the world, the Minack will return with a jam-packed season of music and play.