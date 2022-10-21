Otis Williams and Shelly Berger talk Ain't Too Proud's West End premiere

Ahead of Ain't Too Proud's West End premiere, Otis Williams and Shelly Berger visited the show's future London home to talk all things Temptations.

The hit musical, first seen in 2017 before opening on Broadway in 2019 (where it won the Tony Award for Best Choreography), tells the story of the iconic chart-topping group The Temptations, responsible for hit tunes such as "My Girl", "Just My Imagination" and "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone".

The show has a book by Kennedy Prize-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau and reunites two-time Tony Award winning director Des McAnuff, Tony Award winning choreographer Sergio Trujilio, Tony Award winning lighting designer Howell Binkley and Tony Award winning sound designer Steve Canyon Kennedy.

It has scenic design by Tony Award nominee Robert Brill with costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell. Projection design is by Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini, hair and wig design by Charles G LaPointe, music supervision and Arrangements by Kenny Seymour, orchestrations by Drama Desk Award winner Harold Wheeler and music direction by Matt Smith.

Casting for the show is to be announced, with the musical beginning performances at the Prince Edward Theatre (currently home to Mary Poppins) on 31 March 2023. Tickets are on sale below.