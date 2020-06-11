Oti Mabuse to embark on first UK tour with run at London Coliseum in 2021

Strictly star Oti Mabuse will embark on her first ever UK tour in April 2021.

Joined en route by a variety of dancers, musicans and West End stars, Mabuse will play 50 performances across the country. The show will, entitled I Am Here (a direct translation of her name in the language Setswana, spoken in South Africa), will celebrate the dancing star's life, from her upbringing in South Africa through to her continued global success.

Speaking about the tour Mabuse said: "It's like a dream come true to be announcing my first ever tour! Performing on stage is something I feel so passionately about, and I can't wait to get out on the road and share my story with you all."

The tour will commence in Peterborough on 16 April before visiting cities including Edinburgh, Norwich, Stoke-On-Trent, Oxford, Belfast, Glasgow, Llandudno, Hull and many more. There will be a special gala performance at the London Coliseum in June 2021, with more information to be revealed.

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow morning.