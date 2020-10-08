New online festival featuring West End performers to aid The Prince's Trust announced

A new online festival will take place later this month to raise funds for The Prince's Trust.

Titled the Unlock Virtual Festival, the series will be streamed on YouTube from 17 and 18 October, with further content to be presented on subsequent weekends. Performance videos and comedy will then be available through to January 2021.

The first weekend in NBCUniversal's series will feature songs from On the Town and Aspects of Love performed by Charlotte De Graaf, as well as tunes from Mamma Mia!, Jesus Christ Superstar and The Last Five Years sung by David O'Mahoney. Future performers include Arun Blair-Mangat, Evelyn Hoskins, Danielle Fiamanya, Declan Bennett, Hiba Elchikhe, Joe McElderry, Lauren Samuels, Natalie Kassanga, Natalie McQueen, Preeya Kalidas, Sophie Evans and many many more.

There will also be comedy, music, and lifestyle tips across the festival.

Attendees of the virtual festival are encouraged to support The Prince's Trust by making a donation at the JustGiving fundraising page.