Once revival announced in Barn Theatre season

Cirencester's Barn Theatre has announced its 2023 season plans.

Glen Hansard, Markéta Irglová and Enda Walsh's award-winning musical Once will be revived at the Barn in a new production, running from 3 July to 12 August. Cast and creative team are to be revealed.

The venue will host the world premiere of Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost's one-woman piece Sin: A New Musical of Revenge, running from 18 August to 16 September. The show reunites the pair with director Charlotte Westenra, following their work on The Sorcerer's Apprentice at Southwark Playhouse.

Also in the season will be a new staging of Jules Verne's Around the World in 80 Days (30 January to 11 March), the first theatrical production of Michael Morpurgo's Waiting for Anya (27 March to 5 May) and Noël Coward's Private Lives (15 May to 24 June). Wrapping up 2023 will be a staging of Treasure Island, playing from 20 November to 6 January.