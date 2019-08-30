On Your Feet! to return to London in 2020

On Your Feet! will return for a new run in London next summer, it has been announced.

The show, which ran first at Curve Leicester before transferring to the Coliseum in the West End, is about to embark on an international tour, with the producers saying that the plan is for the piece to then return to the London capital.

One of the producers Jamie Wilson said: "After our triumphant London run we are currently in exciting talks with theatre owners to bring the show back to London next year for a second summer...The love and support from the audiences in London has been amazing and we look forward to bringing this Miami party back in 2020."

Dates, venues and more are to be announced in due course.

The show received a glowing four-star review from WhatsOnStage when it first opened, with Alun Hood saying: "Resistance is futile, that rhythm really is gonna get you."

On Your Feet! is the story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan and charts their journey from its origins in Cuba to the streets of Miami and pop stardom. It features songs including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You", "Conga" and "Get On Your Feet!".

Jerry Mitchell directs, with choreography by Sergio Trujillo and book by Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris.

The show has also announced its tour casting.