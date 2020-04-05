Try our 2020 Olivier Awards playlist

Today was meant to be the Olivier Awards but, with the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the event has been pushed back to later this year. However!

There will be a special TV programme, hosted by Jason Manford, tonight at 10.15pm on ITV to celebrate the Awards' greatest moments from the last decade, featuring speeches, performances and more from the likes of Dreamgirls, Hamilton, The Book Of Mormon, The Lion King and the Matilda The Musical. A special programme will also be broadcast on Magic Radio.

To give you a musical fix until then, we've created a special playlist of 2020 Olivier Award nominees, featuring & Juliet, Dear Evan Hansen, Waitress, Amélie and more!







